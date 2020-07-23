Over 26 mln coronavirus tests conducted in Russia

Over 26 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia so far, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement on Thursday.



"More than 26 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia," the statement reads. As many as 296,000 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.



According to the watchdog, 267,315 people remain under medical observation over the coronavirus, TASS reported.