Today marks 27 years since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district

Today marks 27 years since the day of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district by Armenia.



On July 23, 1993, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied the major part of the Aghdam district, seizing around 882 sq km of 1,094 sq km territory of Aghdam, one city and 80 villages.



More than 6,000 people died during the battles in Aghdam, while 128,000 people became internally displaced persons after the occupation, with 17,000 of them being elders.



The district’s occupation inflicted a damage of $6.179 billion to Azerbaijan. The damage inflicted to the region’s agriculture only is estimated at 992.8 million manats.