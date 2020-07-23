Georgia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,058.



Five of the 12 new patients had contact with infected individuals, two are new cases from Gachiani, central Georgia, two other cases are imported,while the source of infection in three new patients is unidentified.



As of today 158 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country, 911 of the 1,058 patients have recovered, while 16 others have died, Agenda.ge reported.



Georgia reported 24 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday which was the highest figure since June.



Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 174,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus.