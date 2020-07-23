Moscow has no plans to re-impose coronavirus restrictions, says mayor

Moscow authorities do not plan to re-impose lockdown measures in the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a televised interview with Rossiya’24 channel on Thursday, TASS reports.

"We are not planning to re-impose any quarantine measures starting either on 15 or other dates. It will depend on circumstances and the situation. As of now, the situation in Moscow is quite calm," Sobyanin said.

On June 16, Moscow lifted restrictions on dental services and reopened libraries, museums and zoos. On June 23, sports centers, cafes and restaurants reopened along with kindergartens and social protection services. Nevertheless, wearing face coverings and gloves in public places remains mandatory.

To date, 795,038 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580,330 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,892 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.