Top Turkish, Russian diplomats talk over phone

The Turkish foreign minister on Thursday spoke over the phone with his Russian counterpart and discussed developments in Libya and Armenia’s recent attack on Azerbaijan, a diplomatic source said, Anadolu agency reports.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergey Lavrov also discussed tourism, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a separate phone call, Cavusoglu spoke with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, the source added.

The details of the conversation were not given.