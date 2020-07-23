Maria Zakharova to Vestnik Kavkaza: Russia discusses peace initiatives with Azerbaijan and Armenia

Azerbaijan and Armenia work on various initiatives aimed at consolidating the ceasefire, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing for journalists, answering the question of Vestnik Kavkaza about Baku's initiative to intensify diplomatic process for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"We are discussing these issues with both parties. We hope that after the restrictions on international travel will be lifted, it will be possible to work on the entire range of issues related to the settlement of the conflict," she said.

She also said that last week the situation in the conflict zone was discussed at a meeting of the Minsk Group and the OSCE Permanent Council in the presence of all members of the organization. "The Minsk Group co-chairs maintain close contact with the parties. Earlier, their online meetings with the OSCE Secretary General were held, consultations with the UN secretariat are curently planned. A number of statements were made calling on the parties to show absolute restraint, strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime. Sergey Lavrov had emergency telephone contacts with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts. This week he discussed the situation with the ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow," official spokesman of the Foreign Ministry concluded.