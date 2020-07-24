Russian jet fighter escorts U.S. recon plane over Black Sea

Russian Su-27 jet fighter scrambled to intercept US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea, Russian National Defense Control Center announced Thursday.



"The crew of the Russian jet fighter approached the flying object at a safe distance, and identified it as a US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane," TASS cited the center as saying.

It was noted that after the U.S. plane turned away from the Russian border, the "Russian fighter successfully returned to the home airbase.