Iranian plane intercepted by Israeli fighter jets

A Mahan Air commercial flight bound for Beirut from Tehran was allegedly intercepted by two Israeli fighter planes in Syrian air space late Thursday, according to reports by Iranian media.



The plane was flying close to Syria's border with Lebanon and was "dangerously approached" by the fighter planes, forcing the pilot to descend sharply to avoid a crash, reports said.

A number of passengers were injured after the pilot abruptly lowered altitude and moved swiftly to make an emergency landing in Beirut, Anadolu agency reported.

A report by semi-official Tasnim News Agency said the jets that confronted the plane were most likely F-15 fighters belonging to the Israeli Air Force.