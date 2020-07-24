Pompeo: China more dependent on U.S. than U.S. on them

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China is repeating the mistakes that the Soviet Union made.

According to him, China is repeating some of the same mistakes that the Soviet Union made, alienating potential allies, breaking trust at home and abroad, rejecting property rights and predictable rule of law.

Pompeo admitted that China is deeply integrated into the global economy, but noted that "Beijing is more dependent on us than we are on them."

"Communist China is already within our borders," the Secretary of State stressed.