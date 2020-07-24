Chechnya’s Kadyrov announces sanctions against Pompeo

Head of Russia’s Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has banned U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from entering the region, he told a meeting in Grozny on Friday.



On July 20, the US State Department unveiled visa sanctions against Kadyrov, his wife and daughters.



"I invited Mr. Pompeo to visit, but now I am saying that I don’t have the right to do it in everybody’s presence. <…> That’s it, I revoke the invitation and announce imposition of all sanctions against him that the region has, up to blocking all his accounts. They did the same thing against me," TASS cited him as saying.



The head of Chechnya expressed his outrage at sanctions imposed against his family members. "If I committed a crime, what do my children have to do with it? Where is it written that married daughters answer for their father’s sins. What does my wife that is not sneaking into anything, politics or anywhere at all have to do with it? This is ridiculous. They just began their election campaigning," Kadyrov underlined.