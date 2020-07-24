Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia exceeds 1100

Georgia has reported 19 new COVID-19 cases earlier today, many of the new cases were reported in Gardabani municipality of eastern Georgia.

The government of Georgia has placed the Karajalari village of Gardabani municipality under quarantine earlier today to prevent the further spread of the virus. Roads to and from the village have been blocked by police and drones are being used to monitor the area.



About 1,000 locals of Karajalari village have already been tested for the coronavirus.



The Georgian National Centre for Disease Control has begun mass testing of people for the coronavirus at Lilo open market in the outskirts of Tbilisi where many Gardabani inhabitants work as vendors.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then 1,104 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country. 912 of the 1,104 patients have recovered, while 16 others have died in the country.

Forty-one of the total cases have been reported in Gardabani municipality which is inhabited mostly by ethnic minorities, Agenda.ge reported.



As of today 176 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia. More than 187,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus so far.