Azerbaijani MFA: Pashinyan personally responsible for tension in region

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is personally responsible for the tension in the region, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said regarding the Pashinyan’s speech at a government meeting.



According to the diplomat, the opinions voiced by Pashinyan at this meeting are another blow to the negotiation process, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group.



"By this, the Armenian leadership wants to stop the negotiation process. The speeches and statements made previously by Pashinyan show that Armenia opposes the negotiation process and intends to change the format of the negotiations. However, the format cannot be changed. Attempts by Armenia, the occupying and aggressive country, to set certain conditions for the negotiation process are unacceptable,” Abdullayeva noted.



"Pashinyan is again trying to violate and distort the format of the negotiations. This position of Armenia should be considered as a breakdown of the negotiations and the co-chairs of the Minsk Group should give this an appropriate assessment. The co-chairs should express their clear position to this speech that disrupts the negotiation process," the MFA’s spokesperson noted.



"As for the accusations from the leadership Armenia in the fact that Azerbaijan allegedly inflicted damage on the civilian population, then we should remind that Armenia committed bloody ethnic cleansing in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and known to the whole world the 1992 Khojaly genocide is a clear confirmation of this," Abdullayeva stressed.