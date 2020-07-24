Russia’s COVID-19 cases top 800,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 5,811 to 800,849 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.



The daily coronavirus growth rate is about 0.7%, the lowest level since April 23.



The lowest coronavirus growth rates were in the Chukotka autonomous region (0%), the Moscow region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Kaluga region (0.3%), the Kabardino-Balkaria region (0.3%), the Bryansk region (0.3%), the Smolensk region (0.3%) and the Lipetsk region (0.3%).



As many as 645 new cases were recorded in Moscow in the past day, 248 in the Sverdlovsk region, 196 in the Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous region, 194 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 181 in St. Petersburg.

There are currently 199,029 active coronavirus cases in Russia, TASS reported.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 154 in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 13,046, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.