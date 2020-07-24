China interested in restoring aviation service with Russia

The Chinese authorities are interested in restoring aviation service with Russia, expect reciprocal efforts from the Russian side and are ready to create more favorable conditions for international flights, press service of China’s Foreign Ministry said.



"The Chinese side is ready to create more favorable conditions for mutual passenger flow and restoration of the work [of airlines] of the two countries," according to the statement provided in response to the Agency’s request regarding the current situation. "We are interested in pooling efforts with Russia in a way that ensures epidemiological safety measures," TASS cited the document as saying.



The competent departments of China and Russia are discussing respective details now, the Foreign Ministry noted without specifying the current stage of those talks.



Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the Russian authorities are discussing with foreign partners the issue of mutual opening of borders, adding though that there are no specific decisions yet.



On March 27, Russia fully suspended regular and charter international flights due to the novel coronavirus spread, with air carriers only able to perform repatriation flights. The government also instructed to temporarily suspend the movement through highway, railroad, pedestrian and other checkpoints to cross the state border starting March 30.