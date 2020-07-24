Drug flow and terrorist group became a reality of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

Areas that are considered zones of conflict and left unchecked have become one of the biggest threats to the world today. At present, after the Second World War, about 80 hotbeds of conflict have been registered internationally. These conflicts have a negative impact on the peaceful coexistence of mankind and threaten global security. As Moder Diplomacy writes, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which arose as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan and is still unresolved, is one of the main threats today. We are talking not only about the violation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, but also about the serious threats to the European areas that are the main features of the conflict.

At the same time, this conflict still poses a serious threat to the implementation of other large-scale transnational projects in the region which could be important for Europe also.For example, the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a serious obstacle to the full realization of regional potential. The continuing occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia is an obstacle to greater regional cooperation. Some regional perspectives, including interactions, trade projects and other initiatives, remain a captive of unresolved conflicts. But in the current situation, one of the main threats is the drugs sent from Nagorno-Karabakh to the world, including Europe, and the presence of some terrorist groups here.

Such situation shows that the whole world is experiencing problems due to the protracted resolution of the conflict. It is a fact that the main goal of Armenia is to expand its territory at the expense of Azerbaijani lands. The occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions is part of Armenia’s plan in this direction. Ethnic cleansing was carried out in the occupied territories and about 1 million Azerbaijanis became internally displaced persons. Although the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions on this issue, unfortunately, it did not take effective measures against Armenia, which refused to implement those resolutions. Even today, most organizations, including the United Nations, which are tasked with upholding the principles of international law, as well as the world’s leading powers, continue to be spectators to the fact of open occupation.

In this situation, Armenia has created other sources of serious danger to humanity in the occupied Azerbaijani lands. The involvement of terrorist groups, the training of terrorists in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the creating of drug plantations are proof of these. It should be noted that as a result of the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory by Armenia, the country’s 132-kilometer border has become uncontrolled. This creates favorable conditions for the Armenian side to pursue its criminal goals from those territories.

Armenians have been smuggling drugs along the Afghanistan-Iran-Nagorno-Karabakh route for a long time. This process continues. The lack of control over the occupied territories and the failure of international organizations to take appropriate steps in this direction deepens the problem. On the other hand, it shows that the uncontrolled areas used for transnational crime are source of threat to the world. Because the drugs transported from here reach to Europe and even the United States. At the same time, drugs transported from Karabakh are widely sold in Russia and in other countries of Commonwealth of Independent States.

It is also known that drug laboratories operate in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, where more dangerous drugs are produced. Another dangerous point is that money from drug trafficking where are used. The taken research shows that money from that illicit trafficking serve to spread separatism and terrorism on a larger scale. For example, it is no secret that thanks to the Armenia, representatives of the PKK terrorist organization come to Karabakh from time to time. You may see often ASALA and other some terrorist organizations in occupied territories. One of the main factors is that terrorists who come to the area are both rehabilitating and increasing their training.

They continue their activities in different parts of the world. But the biggest threat is Armenia, which is creating conditions for terrorists to operate here and its ongoing occupation policy. Apparently, this policy has become a great threat not only to Azerbaijan, but also to the entire region, the West and the whole world. In this sense, the scale of the threats is periodically brought to the attention of the world community, relevant international organizations and states by Azerbaijan. Now the world community must take decisive action against it. These are very important for the world’s own security. So, it is very important to respond to the issue on the international level.

The collected information clearly shows that the safest route used by drug traffickers today passes through the territory of Armenia and occupied Azerbaijanian lands. These routes consist of Afghanistan-Iran-Armenia-Russia, Karabakh-Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia, Karabakh-Armenia-Russia. Drugs are mostly transported from Russia to Europe. Unfortunately, some international organizations do not take practical steps against Armenia on this issue, and no measures are taken to end the policy of occupation. As a result, Nagorno-Karabakh remains one of the main areas for drug cultivation, transit, and training camps for terrorist groups. In this situation, the cultivation, processing and transportation of drugs in areas beyond national and international control is a problem not only for Azerbaijan but also for humanity, it is time to take practical steps to prevent it.

