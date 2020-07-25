Georgia reports 13 new cases of coronavirus, 5 recoveries

13 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Georgia during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1117, InterPressNews reports stopcov.ge.

As for the recoveries, their number has increased by 5, reaching 917.

6 186 people are under a 14-day mandatory quarantine. 16 people have died of the virus in the country. 41 citizens of Georgia have been transported to the country from abroad for treatment.