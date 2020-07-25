US embassies in Baku, Yerevan condemn acts of violence as inconsistent with peaceful protest principles

The US Embassy in Baku and the US Embassy in Yerevan have condemned acts of violence as inconsistent with the universal principles of peaceful assembly and protest, Trend reports with reference to US embassy in Azerbaijan.

"The United States takes seriously its obligation to protect diplomatic facilities and is working with local law enforcement to support this effort. Freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are protected by the US Constitution, however, acts of violence will be addressed by law enforcement as appropriate. We call on all demonstrators to engage peacefully and exercise restraint," the embassy said.