North Caucasus registers fourth earthquake in month
This morning, another tremors were regisered in Chechnya, the website of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences informs.
The earthquake occurred at 4:06 in the Itum-Kalinsky region, 6 km north of Itum-Kali village and 59 km south of Grozny, the European-Mediterranean seismic center specified. The epicenter was located at a depth of 20 km, the magnitude was 3.2, Yuga.ru portal reports.
Today's earthquake was the fourth in July.
Vestnik Kavkaza
