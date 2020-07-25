Azerbaijani community of Ottawa holds rally against Armenia’s aggressive policy

In the capital of Canada, Ottawa, a rally was held against the military provocations of Armenia on the state border in the direction of the Tovuz region and in support of the Azerbaijani army, the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora reports.

The action was organized by the Azerbaijani community in Ottawa in order to inform the locals about the events that occurred as a result of the occupation policy of Armenia. Cars with Azerbaijani flags and banners drove through the streets and avenues of the Canadian capital, near the buildings of the parliament, Senate, Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassies of foreign countries, including Armenia’s and the residence of the Prime Minister of the country, Trend reports.