Two injured by rockfall in Kabardino-Balkaria

Today, two tourists were injured by a rockfall in the mountains of Kabardino-Balkaria (KBR), the regional EMERCOM office informs.

”A call was received, that in the Bezengi gorge of the Cherekskiy region on the Ural pass, a tourist from Venev and a tourist from Ufa asked for help at an altitude of 3600 m. As a result of the rockfall, they received various injuries," the statement reads, RIA Novosti reports.

By 14.00 Moscow time, the rescuers of the Elbrus search and rescue squad of the Russian EMERCOM evacuated the victims on a commercial helicopter to the republican clinical hospital in Nalchik.