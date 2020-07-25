Iranian Foreign Ministry evaluates long-term agreements with Russia and China

Long-term agreements between China and Russia are part of the Iranian policy to build balanced relations with the countries of Eurasia, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said today.

”For many years, Iran has been pursuing a policy of maintaining friendly and balanced relations with all parties in Eurasia. The planned conclusion of a long-term cooperation agreement between China and Russia, as well as the joint work with India on Chabahar port confirm this," he wrote in Twitter, adding that "the Iranian side intends to continue this policy," TASS reports.