Over the past day, 321 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Azerbaijan, 535 people were cured, eight people died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed.

In general, to date, 29 633 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the country, 22 082 people recovered, 408 people died, Trend reports.

In total, 7,143 people are treated in special-regime hospitals.