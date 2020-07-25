Newborn kidnapped from Salsk maternity hospital found in Kalmykia

photo credit: the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Rostov Region

Last night, a newborn baby was kidnapped from the Salsk maternity hospital in Rostov Region, the Investigative Committee informed.

According to the investigation, on July 25, at about 3:00, an unknown person kidnapped a newborn boy from the maternity ward of the Salsk Central Regional Hospital. A criminal case was initiated in connection with a child abduction, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

Just a few minutes ago, the Investigative Committee informed that the kidnapped child was found in Kalmykia.