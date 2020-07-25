Main » News

Tajikistan resumes flights to Russia

Tajikistan has officially informed the Russian side about the decision of the country's government to resume air traffic with the Russian Federation, the information and press department of the country's Foreign Ministry reported.

"We have officially informed the Russian side about the decision of the Tajik government to resume air traffic with the Russian Federation," RIA Novosti cites the message of the department.

The Tajik authorities are currently awaiting a response from their Russian counterparts.

