Azerbaijanis in the World Association condemns Armenia’s attacks

Azerbaijanis in the World Association issued a statement in connection with the attack carried out by the activists of the Armenian diaspora on Azerbaijanis in Brussels and Los Angeles.

"Azerbaijanis in the World Association strongly condemns the gross and illegal interference of the activists of the Armenian Diaspora in the peaceful action held on July 22, 2020 in protest against the strikes inflicted by the Armenian armed forces on civilian settlements continuing the policy of military aggression in violation of the ceasefire regime on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, " the statement reads, Trend reports.