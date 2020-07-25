Actress Elena Kondulainen hospitalized in Moscow

Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Elena Kondulainen has been hospitalized in Moscow. She is in one of the capital’s hospitals, the press service of the Luna Theater, where the actress plays, reported.

The night before, the actress got sick during a meeting with colleagues at a restaurant in Gorky Park.

“At first she refused to be hospitalized. Eventually, she was hospitalized, now we are trying to find out her condition,” TASS quotes the employees of the theater as saying.