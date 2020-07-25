Olympic champion found dead in Moscow region
Moscow Region volunteers and rescuers found the body of a 83-year-old Olympic champion, four-time world champion in freestyle wrestling in heavyweight, Alexander Ivanitsky. Three days ago he went to the forest for mushrooms and disappeared.
The legendary wrestler drowned in the Veyna River in the vicinity of Ruza near Moscow, earlier his belongings and phone were found near the river, the website of the Russian Wrestling Federation informs.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in TelegramSubscribe