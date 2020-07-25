Zenit head coach named best in RPL

The head coach of St. Petersburg’s FC Zenith Sergei Semak was named the best coach of the Russian Premier League (RPL) in July, the press service of the tournament informed.

The fans and experts of the RPL and Match Premier TV channel unanimously voted for Semak's candidacy. Among other candidates for the title were coaches Sergei Podpaly (FC Arsenal), Leonid Slutsky (FC Rubin), Marko Nikolic (FC Lokomotiv) and Viktor Goncharenko ( FC CSKA), AiF reports.