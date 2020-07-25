Iranian ports ready to increase transit of goods

Taking into account the geographical location of Iran, the country's ports can increase the transit of goods, the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Head of of Port and Maritime Organisation, Mohammed Rastad said.

Today, Iranian ports are capable of handling over 300 mln tons of cargo. Last year (March 21, 2019 - March 20, 2020), over 150 mln tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded in Iranian ports, Rastad noted, adding that this year, (starting from March 20, 2020) and up to the present more than 30 mln tons of various cargoes were loaded and unloaded, Trend reports.