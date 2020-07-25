French parliamentarians call Armenia to end its occupation policy

Deputies and senators, the members of the France-Azerbaijan friendship group sent an appeal to President Emmanuel Macron in connection with the provocations committed by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora reports.

The appeal signed by the deputies emphasizes that Armenia has been occupying the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, Trend reports.

Earlier this month, the armed forces of Armenia violated the ceasefire on the state border in the direction of the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan. As a result of the Armenian provocation, 12 servicemen of the Azerbaijani army and one civilian were killed, the appeal reads.

The letter also emphasizes that France, together with Russia and the United States, within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, participates in the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, while Armenia does not comply with the resolutions adopted by the Security Council and the UN General Assembly on the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan.

The authors of the appeal called on the international community, including France, to put pressure on Armenia in order to comply with the norms of international law, asked the French President, as the head of one of the co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to take urgent steps to curb the militaristic moods of the Armenian leadership.