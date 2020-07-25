Erdogan met with GNA leader in Istanbul

Today, in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj, the Turkish leader's administration informed.

Sarraj's visit to Turkey was not announced in advance. The details of the negotiations have not been reported either, RIA Novosti reports.

Recall that in Libya, the confrontation continues between the GNA, which controls Tripoli and the western part of the country, and the Libyan National Army (LNA) under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which cooperates with the eastern parliament. The GNA is supported by Turkey, and the LNA - by Egypt.