1,494 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

1,494 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan by the morning of July 25. 816 of them are asymptomatic, AKI Press reports.

These cases included 173 symptomatic / 59 asymptomatic cases in Almaty, 192 / 88 in East Kazakhstan region; 284 / 108 in Nur-Sultan; 121 / 49 in Karaganda region; 24 / 17 in Kyzylorda region; 85 / 64 in Atyrau region; 95 / 56 in West Kazakhstan region; 80 / 11 in North Kazakhstan region; 73 / 9 in Pavlodar region; 53 / 25 in Akmola region; 59 / 29 in Almaty region; 59 / 39 in Kostanai region; 12 / 5 in Aktobe region; 71 / 29 in Mangistau region; 53 / 34 in Jambyl region; 39 / 12 in Shymkent; 21 /4 in Turkestan region.

The total number of confirmed cases reached 81,720.