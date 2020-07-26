Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 9 to 4,398
The death toll from confirmed coronavirus has risen by 9 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, TASS reports.
"Nine patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.
The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 4,398 in Moscow.
Vestnik Kavkaza
