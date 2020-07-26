US Reportedly Ramping Up Pressure on European Contractors to Stop Nord Stream 2

The United States has stepped up pressure on European contractors in order to make them abandon the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Die Welt reported, citing informed sources.

US officials have conducted one-on-one video conferences with European contractors to "point out far-reaching consequences" of their continued participation in the project, Sputnik reports citing the German newspaper.

The sources say that up to 12 representatives from the Departments of State, Treasury, and Energy took part in the talks. The US officials "in a friendly tone have made it very clear that they want to prevent completion of the gas pipeline’s construction".

"I believe that the threats are very, very serious", one of Die Welt's sources said.