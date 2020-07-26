Iran confirms 2,333 new COVID-19 cases, 291,172 in total

Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 291,172 on Sunday after an overnight registration of 2,333 new infections, Xihua reported citing official IRNA new agency.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said at her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,282 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 15,700 Iranians, up by 216 in the past 24 hours.

Besides, 253,213 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,695 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 2,327,850 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Sunday.

The Iranian health official said that 12 provinces are in high-risk condition.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.