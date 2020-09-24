Russia slams EP resolution as attempt to meddle in domestic affairs

The European Parliament’s resolution on the situation in Russia and the poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny is a blatant attempt to meddle in domestic affairs and influence political processes, Ilya Timokhov, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department, said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"We believe that the conclusions are quite obvious. It’s difficult to imagine more blatant attempts of interfering in the country’s domestic affairs and influencing our internal political processes," the diplomat told a meeting of the Federation Council’s temporary commission on protecting state sovereignty and preventing meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs.

On September 17, the European Parliament passed a resolution suggesting that the EU bodies should develop "a new comprehensive strategy, which will be conditional on further developments in the area of democracy" and demand that Russia repeal the recently approved constitutional amendments. The EP believes that all this should become a response to the incident with Navalny, which should be investigated at the international level. This resolution is non-binding.