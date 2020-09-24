Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland reaches 82,809

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland has increased since Wednesday by 1,136 new infections, a new record number, and reached 82,809, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday morning. Another 25 persons have died, bringing the death toll to 2,369, The First News reports.

The ministry also reported that 1,964 people suspected of coronavirus infection have been hospitalised, 125,220 are under quarantine, 11,089 are under sanitary-epidemiological supervision. So far, 66,158 people have recovered.