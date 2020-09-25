Trump tries to cast doubt on election honesty

U.S. President Donald Trump said he’s not sure November’s election will be honest with unsolicited ballots, again casting doubt as to whether he would accept the results of the election.

Asked if the election results would only be legitimate if he wins, Trump did not answer, instead saying "we have to be very careful with the ballots," calling mail-in voting a scam.



"We have to be very careful with the ballots, the ballots, that’s a whole big scam," the U.S. leader told reporters before departing the White House on Thursday. "You know they found I understand eight ballots in a waste paper basket in some location," he added referring to announcement, the Justice Department made about potential issues with a small number of mail-in ballots in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"We want to make sure the elections is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be, I don’t know that it can be with this whole situation, unsolicited ballots, they’re unsolicited, millions being sent to everybody," CNN cited Trump as saying.