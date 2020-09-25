France sees record new coronavirus infections

France reported a new record for daily coronavirus infections on Thursday a day after the government announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants in major cities which have provoked an outcry from local politicians and business owners.



Figures from Public Health France showed that 16,096 people had tested positive for Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, a record—even though experts advise that testing during the first coronavirus wave in March-April captured only a fraction of cases, The AFP reported.



The government of President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the disease, including the closure of all bars and restaurants in Marseille and earlier closing times in Paris and elsewhere.



Marseille has been put on "maximum alert", while Paris and 10 other cities are at "elevated alert" - the second tier on a new sliding scale system of infection control measures.



Public gatherings in all of these cities - which includes Bordeaux and Lyon - have been limited to 10 people, and attendance of large sporting events or concerts to 1,000.