Mayor: increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Moscow is serious

The increase in hospitalized patients with the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow is serious. The situation with the spread of the coronavirus becomes more complicated, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview aired on the Russia-1 TV channel.



"In addition to the detection [of the infected], we also see a serious growth in hospitalizations. This is not a joke at all, this means that our situation is really becoming more complicated," he said.



"Of course, we need to, first of all, protect ourselves. Then, we need to follow strictly the doctors’ requirements," TASS cited the mayor as saying.



The number of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Moscow over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,050, which is the highest since June 23. A day earlier 970 infections were detected in the capital. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, on a relative basis the daily growth in the city has increased to 0.4%. Over the past 24 hours 1,304 patients were discharged, 15 patients died.



In all, 280,408 cases of infection were detected in Moscow with 241,656 patients discharged and 5,115 fatalities. Currently there are 33,637 detected infections in the capital.