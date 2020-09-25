Times Square to hold digital New Year's Eve celebration to ring in 2021

Organizers of the popular Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York City will go digital when revelers welcome 2021. It's the first time in 114 years that a massive crowd will not be packed in the iconic destination to ring in the new year..



In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Times Square Alliance announced Wednesday that the festivities will now be a "virtually enhanced celebration" that will come to partygoers wherever they are.



The celebration will also feature socially-distanced live elements and a limited group of in-person honorees who will reflect the "themes, challenges and inspirations of 2020," the Times Square Alliance said in a press release.



"One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year at midnight on December 31st," said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance.

"But this year there will be significantly new and enhanced virtual, visual and digital offerings to complement whatever limited live entertainment or experiences – still in development -- will take place in Times Square," CBS News cited him as saying.



Essential workers, first responders, doctors and scientists as well as entertainers and performing artists will be among the honored guests.