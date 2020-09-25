Kazakhstan reports 61 new COVID-19 cases
Doctors in Kazakhstan recorded 61 new coronavirus cases in the past day, and the total case tally reached 107,590, the government’s anti-coronavirus commission said.
"Some 61 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered. A total of 107,590 cases were confirmed in the country," Sputnik Kazakhstan cited the statement as saying.
According to the commission, 102,360 people have recovered. The death toll has reached 1,699.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in InstagramSubscribe