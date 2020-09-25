Kazakhstan reports 61 new COVID-19 cases

Doctors in Kazakhstan recorded 61 new coronavirus cases in the past day, and the total case tally reached 107,590, the government’s anti-coronavirus commission said.



According to the commission, 102,360 people have recovered. The death toll has reached 1,699.