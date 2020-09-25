Ilham Aliyev: Armenia tries to derail Nagorno-Karabakh peace process

The non-fulfillment of the Security Council resolutions undermines the prestige of the United Nations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at general debates of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly held in video format.

"The reforms within international organizations are particularly timely and essential in the post-pandemic period. In this regard, particular attention should be paid to increasing the UN's role and prestige on the global level and its ability to undertake more adequate response measures concerning the challenges of modern times," Ilham Aliyev noted.

He stressed that international peace and security problems, the pandemic's impact on the countries of the world call for solidarity between the countries. Sue to which he made several proposals.

"The non-fulfillment of the Security Council resolutions undermines the prestige of the United Nations. Implementation mechanisms must be created for the UN Security Council resolutions," the head of state said.

According to him, refugees and IDPs have become the most vulnerable group of the pandemic period, so the return of these vulnerable groups to their native lands in safety and dignity gains great urgency.

"Ensuring affordability and fair distribution of a vaccine is necessary, while the least developed countries should get it free of charge. In this regard, additional oversight mechanisms should be developed," the Azerbaijani president stated.

Ilham Aliyev noted that the scope of the pandemic’s negative impact on implementing the Sustainable Development Goals by the countries must be carefully analyzed, and solutions must be formulated.

Further, he said that illegal presence of the armed forces of Armenia in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan remains a major threat to regional peace and security.

"Armenia tries to derail the peace process under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. The aim pursued by Armenia is to maintain the current status-quo of occupation and to annex the occupied territories. Contrary to the constructive engagement of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia deliberately undermines the format and substance of negotiation process. His statement that “Karabakh is Armenia” seriously damages the negotiations process. His unacceptable and groundless so-called seven conditions to Azerbaijan have been rejected by us. We have put forward only one condition to achieve the peace. The armed forces of Armenia must withdraw from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The entire world recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as integral part of Azerbaijan," the president said.

Ilham Aliyev recalled that the Armenian Prime Minister announced the establishment of civilian militia consisting of tens of thousands of civilians who will be forced to undertake military actions against Azerbaijan. "The minister of defense of Armenia calls for “new war for new territories”. Armenia threatens Azerbaijan to strike major cities, critical civilian infrastructures such as Mingachevir water reservoir and Sangachal terminal, which is one of the world’s biggest oil-gas terminals situated near Baku and providing energy security to tens of countries," he stressed.

In addition, the president said that Armenia recruits and uses mercenaries and terrorists from different countries against Azerbaijan. "Armenia is a state sponsoring terrorism. Armenia committed more than 30 terror acts in Azerbaijan. We have credible information about the presence of Armenian ASALA terror organization on the occupied territories. Armenian terrorists have killed 24 Turkish diplomats. Varuzhan Karapetian, member of ASALA terror organization who committed a terror act killing many people of different nationalities, in the airport Orly in Paris later was extradited to Armenia and then pardoned by the president of Armenia. This terrorist was treated as a hero in Armenia," the head of state noted.