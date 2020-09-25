Moscow people over 65 recommend stay home due to increased COVID-19 incidence

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has recommended to Moscow residents over 65 and those with chronic illnesses to stay at home due to the increased incidence of the coronavirus.



"Moscow residents over 65 years of age and younger citizens with chronic illnesses shouldn’t, unless absolutely necessary, leave their homes or summer retreats," the mayor wrote in his personal blog on Friday.



He also added that working Moscow residents over 65 and people with chronic illnesses should switch to working remotely starting on September 28.



"Thus, starting on Monday, September 28, 2020, we are asking you to remain at home. <...> Working retirees over 65 and people with chronic illnesses are strongly urged to switch to a remote format or take a vacation. If necessary, you will receive medical leaves," he wrote.



According to the mayor, if it is absolutely necessary to be present at work, one has to observe all precautions, TASS reported.



According to the latest statistics, over 32,126,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 982,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,128,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 929,829 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,948 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.