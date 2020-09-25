Is second coronavirus wave hitting Russia?

Russia’s confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 7,212 in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia increased by 108 in the past 24 hours compared to 149 a day before.

According to the crisis center, the share of deaths stands at 1.77% of all recorded cases in the country. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,056 fatalities nationwide.

To date, 1,136,048 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 934,146 patients having recovered from the disease.

Moscow recorded 1,560 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number since June 12, the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data shows.

Moscow’s daily increase stands at 0.6%. Yesterday, the city identified 1,050 infections over the previous 24-hour period.



Over the past 24 hours, 1,227 recovered from the virus and 14 more people died from the virus-related causes, TASS reported.



Since the epidemic began Moscow has recorded 281,968 cases of the infection, 242,883 people recovered and 5,129 died. Currently, the city has 33,956 active cases.