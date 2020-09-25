Georgia reports 265 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 265 new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, a daily increase of six cases compared to yesterday.



An elderly individual with underlying illnesses died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 27.



Fifty-nine patients have recovered in the country in the past 24 hours. Seventeen Covid-19 patients remain in critical condition.



Georgia has had 4,664 cases of the coronavirus since February 26, 2020, Agenda ge. reported.



As of today 2,878 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in the country. 1,759 of the 4,664 patients have recovered, while 27 others have died.



Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has stated that despite the sharp growth of new cases of the coronavirus, Georgia still remains a green state status and a safe destination for tourists.



He stated yesterday that the government has no plans to impose any systemic restrictions as the country must go back to a normal way of living and Georgian citizens must learn to live with the coronavirus.



Gakharia stated that the country is managing and adapting to the coronavirus and the government has taken all measures to prepare for this stage, which includes the early detection of the virus and effective treatment of infected individuals.