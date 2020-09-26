Moscow reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since June 8
Moscow confirmed 1,792 new coronavirus cases in the past day, a record high since June 8, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, TASS reports.
The daily growth rate in Moscow reached 0.6%. A day earlier 1,560 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Russian capital.
A total of 1,123 people have recovered and 17 patients have died.
On Friday, more than 70,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out.
During the coronavirus pandemic, 283,760 cases were recorded, and 244,006 people recovered, while another 5,146 people died. Currently, 34,608 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals.
Vestnik Kavkaza
