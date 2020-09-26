429 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of 11am on Saturday, 429 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 49,072 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, News.am reports.

Also, one more death from COVID-19 was registered, making the respective total 948 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 295 now.