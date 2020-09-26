Ukraine’s Kharkov region declares national mourning after An-26 plane’s crash

Authorities in Ukraine’s Kharkov region declared Saturday a national day of mourning for those who were killed in the An-26 plane’s crash, the local administration said, TASS reports.

"On the day of mourning across the entire region’s territory Ukraine’s national flag at all buildings of state power, enterprises, agencies and organizations will be flown at half-mast and a mourning ribbon will be placed on it," the governor said in his decree published on the administration’s website.

All entertainment and sports events should be canceled according to recommendations.