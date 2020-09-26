Azerbaijan conducts live firing exercise (Video)
According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, today, the self-propelled howitzers Msta-S brigades of the Azerbaijani Land Forces conducted a live-firing exercise.
The units were put on alert, completed the task of changing positions and obtaining coordinates of the enemy in the attack mode.
During the life-firing exercise military equipment and infrastructure of the enemy were destroyed at different distances.
Vestnik Kavkaza
